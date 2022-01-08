Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,498 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $58.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

