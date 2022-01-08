Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

Shares of CNTB opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

