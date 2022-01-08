Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “
Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $29.27.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
