Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 740,847 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,391,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

