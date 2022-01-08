ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of COP stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.