ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 138,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 174,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $80.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

