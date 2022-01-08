Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.01

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and traded as low as $14.25. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 36,011 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

