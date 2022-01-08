Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,435,000 after acquiring an additional 195,080 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

