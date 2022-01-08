Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $40,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.18 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

