Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $303.00 at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $303.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $244.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.