Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 101.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $1,092,000. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 45,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.45 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.