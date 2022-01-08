Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 75,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,309,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,566,000 after acquiring an additional 106,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

