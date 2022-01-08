Contrasting Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) & Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Veru shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Veru 12.07% -8.61% -7.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Veru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 6.77 -$11.44 million N/A N/A Veru $61.26 million 7.13 $7.39 million $0.11 49.64

Veru has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alterity Therapeutics and Veru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veru 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alterity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. Veru has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 296.83%. Given Veru’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than Alterity Therapeutics.

Summary

Veru beats Alterity Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT. The firm’s breast cancer drug candidates include: Enobosarm, an oral, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2-hormone sensitive metastatic breast cancer without unwanted virilizing side effects; and VERU 111 for triple negative metastatic breast cancer that has become resistant to taxane IV chemotherapy. It is also advancing the new drug formulation TADFYN, tadalafil and finasterid

