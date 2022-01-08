Contrasting Insignia Systems (ISIG) and Its Competitors

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Insignia Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Insignia Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 132 578 635 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 49.37%. Given Insignia Systems’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insignia Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -12.23 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.96

Insignia Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -56.13% -25.74% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Volatility & Risk

Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insignia Systems competitors beat Insignia Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

