Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. lowered their price target on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Cortexyme from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cortexyme stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 1,783.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

