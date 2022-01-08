CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.