COTI (COTI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $53.68 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $298.12 million and approximately $53.68 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00076507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.08 or 0.07638464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00076208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,982.23 or 0.99587659 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007371 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

