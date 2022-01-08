Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of COUR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.22. 647,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,281. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. Coursera has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $457,155.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

