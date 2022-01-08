COVA Acquisition (NASDAQ:COVA) Trading Down 0.1%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 2,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COVA. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,334,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,305,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

