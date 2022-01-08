CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

CVU stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.80. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

