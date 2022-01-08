Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)’s share price rose 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crawford United Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

