Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Credicorp worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

