Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,776 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Credicorp worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $134.12 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

