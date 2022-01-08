Credits (CS) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $11,034.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.