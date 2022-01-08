Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

In other news, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,657,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and sold 370,952 shares valued at $6,686,255. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

