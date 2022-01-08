Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NYSE CPG opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.73.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

