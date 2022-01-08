Critical Review: LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) & Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $490.92 million 20.40 $1.55 billion $27.70 4.90 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $21.99 billion 1.61 $1.61 billion N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than LEG Immobilien.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LEG Immobilien and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 1 1 3 0 2.40 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 2 7 3 0 2.08

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 325.50% 24.64% 11.69% Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications. The Beauty Care segment comprises products in the fields of hair colorants, hair styling, hair care, toiletries, skin care, and oral hygiene. The Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry-performance enhancers, other fabric-care products, hand and automatic dishwashing products, bathroom cleaners, including household, glass, and specialty cleaners. The company was founded by Fritz Henkel on September 26, 1876 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

