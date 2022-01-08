CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $51,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 772.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.97. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -199.46 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.67 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.