Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Tops $0.0603 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $15,852.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00076466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.02 or 0.07653678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00075711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.46 or 1.00001837 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007367 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,675,996 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars.

