Crystal Rock Capital Management Acquires 13,850 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for approximately 2.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after purchasing an additional 93,782 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 264,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV stock opened at $174.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average of $161.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.