CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CTO opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $202,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

