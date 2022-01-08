CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CureVac were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 12.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 130.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 19.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 13.8% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

