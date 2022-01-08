CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of CVI opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

