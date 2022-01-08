CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of CVI opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

