Cyclub (CYCLUB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.76 Million

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a total market cap of $124.08 million and $8.76 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00072969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.62 or 0.07625504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00075680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,553.64 or 1.00096383 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,140,616 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling Cyclub

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

