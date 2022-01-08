Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Up 31.9% in December

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CELP stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

