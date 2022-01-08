Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.64.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $369,162.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,333 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

