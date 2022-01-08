DA Davidson Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $423.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $12.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.12 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

NASDAQ COST opened at $549.80 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $537.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

