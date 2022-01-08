Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $319.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.56. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

