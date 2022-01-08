Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

