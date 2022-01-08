Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $836,000 Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -133.34 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

