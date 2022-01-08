Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $942,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $22.99 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $353,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock worth $48,226,521. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

