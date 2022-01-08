Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $158.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.17. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.47.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

