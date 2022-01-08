Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and $80,195.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006301 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

