Datamine Price Reaches $0.0912 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $301,335.18 and approximately $10,822.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00436611 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009518 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.44 or 0.01309258 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,302,349 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

