Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO William Severance Sells 10,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Datto by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Datto by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

