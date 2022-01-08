Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $353,226.15 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $353,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MSP stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 113.50, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

