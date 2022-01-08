DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.46

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.46 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 30428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

A number of research firms have commented on DBSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $3.0295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

