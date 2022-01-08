Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Brokerages expect Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) to announce sales of $44.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II will report full-year sales of $84.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

DCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 4,226.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRN traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 997,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (DCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.