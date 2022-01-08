Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Brokerages expect Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) to announce sales of $44.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II will report full-year sales of $84.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II.
DCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
Shares of NASDAQ DCRN traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 997,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $10.43.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (DCRN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.