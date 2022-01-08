Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Price Target Increased to 5,700.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5,400.00 to 5,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $71.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

