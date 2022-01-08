Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Achieves $108.60 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $108.60 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.23 or 0.07607490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,833.20 or 1.00007082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

